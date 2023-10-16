His visit was not only an expression of sympathy but also a fulfillment of a promise made by Mr. Kyerematen during his campaign to become the flagbearer of the NPP.
Alan Kyerematen visits flood victims in Volta Region, advocates for improved disaster response
Independent Presidential Candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has visited and consoled residents of the North Tongu District in the Volta Region, who were severely affected by flooding due to the Akosombo Dam spillage.
Recommended articles
He had pledged to step into the shoes of the late President Jerry John Rawlings and act as a fatherly figure for the people of the region.
During his visit, Mr. Kyerematen addressed a gathering of traditional authorities from the Mepe Traditional Area. He expressed deep sorrow over the extensive flooding that had impacted more than 100 communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu Districts of the Volta Region. Many of these affected communities were homes to economically disadvantaged families whose houses were submerged by the waters released from the Akosombo Dam.
Mr. Kyerematen also raised concerns about the under-resourcing of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), which had limitations in providing adequate support to those affected. He stressed that this unfortunate flooding incident should serve as a wake-up call for the government to allocate more resources to NADMO and invest in early warning systems. Such improvements, he believed, would enhance NADMO's ability to fulfill its mission of safeguarding lives and property during times of disasters.
During his visit, Mr. Kyerematen pledged to mobilize relief items for the flood victims and called upon the government, corporations, and well-off individuals to contribute to helping the affected communities recover from this disaster.
Accompanying Mr. Kyerematen on his tour was the North Tongu District Chief Executive, Osborn Fenu, who participated in the interactions with the people in the flooded areas. The visit not only offered consolation to the distressed residents but also brought attention to the urgent need for improved disaster response and relief efforts in the region.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh