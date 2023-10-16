ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Alan Kyerematen visits flood victims in Volta Region, advocates for improved disaster response

Evans Effah

Independent Presidential Candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has visited and consoled residents of the North Tongu District in the Volta Region, who were severely affected by flooding due to the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Alan and some flood victims
Alan and some flood victims

His visit was not only an expression of sympathy but also a fulfillment of a promise made by Mr. Kyerematen during his campaign to become the flagbearer of the NPP.

Recommended articles

He had pledged to step into the shoes of the late President Jerry John Rawlings and act as a fatherly figure for the people of the region.

During his visit, Mr. Kyerematen addressed a gathering of traditional authorities from the Mepe Traditional Area. He expressed deep sorrow over the extensive flooding that had impacted more than 100 communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu Districts of the Volta Region. Many of these affected communities were homes to economically disadvantaged families whose houses were submerged by the waters released from the Akosombo Dam.

Mr. Kyerematen also raised concerns about the under-resourcing of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), which had limitations in providing adequate support to those affected. He stressed that this unfortunate flooding incident should serve as a wake-up call for the government to allocate more resources to NADMO and invest in early warning systems. Such improvements, he believed, would enhance NADMO's ability to fulfill its mission of safeguarding lives and property during times of disasters.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit, Mr. Kyerematen pledged to mobilize relief items for the flood victims and called upon the government, corporations, and well-off individuals to contribute to helping the affected communities recover from this disaster.

Accompanying Mr. Kyerematen on his tour was the North Tongu District Chief Executive, Osborn Fenu, who participated in the interactions with the people in the flooded areas. The visit not only offered consolation to the distressed residents but also brought attention to the urgent need for improved disaster response and relief efforts in the region.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MP for Builsa North Constituency, James Agalga

Tensions erupt in committee: Agalga walks out in frustration during Atta Akyea's chairmanship

Ato Essien

Former Capital Bank CEO Ato Essien sentenced to 15 Years in prison for failing to settle GH¢90 million debt obligation

Police arrest lady following death of Kikibees owner

One arrested in connection with Kikibees owner's murder

Bugri Naabu

Bugri Naabu’s vindication: Gyebi and Asare confirm their voices in my recording