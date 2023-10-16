Alan Kyerematen visits flood victims in Volta Region, advocates for improved disaster response

He had pledged to step into the shoes of the late President Jerry John Rawlings and act as a fatherly figure for the people of the region.

During his visit, Mr. Kyerematen addressed a gathering of traditional authorities from the Mepe Traditional Area. He expressed deep sorrow over the extensive flooding that had impacted more than 100 communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu Districts of the Volta Region. Many of these affected communities were homes to economically disadvantaged families whose houses were submerged by the waters released from the Akosombo Dam.

Mr. Kyerematen also raised concerns about the under-resourcing of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), which had limitations in providing adequate support to those affected. He stressed that this unfortunate flooding incident should serve as a wake-up call for the government to allocate more resources to NADMO and invest in early warning systems. Such improvements, he believed, would enhance NADMO's ability to fulfill its mission of safeguarding lives and property during times of disasters.

During his visit, Mr. Kyerematen pledged to mobilize relief items for the flood victims and called upon the government, corporations, and well-off individuals to contribute to helping the affected communities recover from this disaster.