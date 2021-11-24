Alban Bagbin is enjoying from something he didn’t work for – John Boadu slams Speaker

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Asaase Radio, Mr. Boadu said the Speaker should learn how to keep quiet because he is not supposed to be in that role in the first place.

“The Speaker as we all know is only benefitting from what he didn’t work for and as a result, he has been passing comments that sometimes are strictly unnecessary.”

"For instance, he passed a comment that he has the capacity to impeach or remove the president and the president cannot remove you (Alban Bagbin) is totally unnecessary because he forgets that as a Speaker, he doesn’t even have a vote.”

“So, on what basis is he saying that or he’s going to supervise a distorted proposal for impeachment or what? I think it’s time he recognises that he’s benefitting from something he didn’t work for,” he stated.

Speaking at a budget retreat over the weekend, Alban Bagbin said he (as Speaker) has the “powers to remove the president but the president cannot remove him”.

He cites a Supreme Court Justice' interpretation that the Speaker is above the Vice President going strictly by existing laws.

Pulse Ghana

“When you start from His Excellency the President, you have to go to the Vice before you come to the Speaker and then you go to the Chief Justice,” he said of the known hierarchy.

Then continued: “But we have three arms of government… my colleagues in the Supreme Court told me that actually, you are not number three, you are number two. All those who were present at that meeting were convinced when the Supreme Court judge made the submission and justified it.