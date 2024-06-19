Alhaji Fawan Foundation spreads love and joy to kayayei sisters during Eid

The event was marked by a series of activities designed to uplift and celebrate the kayayei, who are often marginalised in society. From distributing essential supplies to organising celebratory events, the outreach programme aimed to make this Eid a memorable occasion for all involved. The Foundation's efforts were met with overwhelming gratitude and joy from the beneficiaries.

Founder of Alhaji Fawan Foundation, Dr Fawan Issah Iddi expressed deep appreciation for the support received from volunteers and donors, stating, "To everyone who came to support the foundation for a successful programme, we say a big thank you."

The success of this initiative is a testament to the power of community and the impact of collective efforts in bringing about positive change.

The Foundation also hinted at future projects, urging the public to stay tuned for their next endeavour. "Again, watch out for the Alhaji Fawan Foundation's next project," Dr Fawan Issah Iddi added, promising continued dedication to the foundation’s mission of spreading smiles and supporting those in need.

This Eid outreach programme is just one of many efforts by the Alhaji Fawan Foundation to make a tangible difference in the lives of the less fortunate, reaffirming their commitment to social welfare and community support.

