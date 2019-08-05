In a message on Sunday, he said all those fighting him over his remarks will one day come before him for prayers and spiritual protection.

“I will change them, I will change you and soon you’ll be buying cars like you are buying tomatoes. All those fighting me, this is where they’ll come. Their tribes will deal with them spiritually and they’ll say, let’s go to Badu Kobi, he said it”, he said.

According to him, since his explosive comments last week, he has received calls from respected members of the society, including chiefs, praising him.

He said: "A chief called me and said he’d not bother to greet me anywhere if I apologise, that if I apologise, it means I wasn’t speaking the truth but that my words will eventually manifest. He said he gives me 6 months for it to manifest and so those who want to change should listen and change”.

“I received a text after my comments, it said, 'Man of God, since you spoke, my wife has changed’. I was speaking to a couple yesterday and the wife was laughing throughout. I asked why and she said ‘I was trying to tell my husband something, I remembered what you said and I’ve stopped'”.

On Sunday, a group of women protested stormed his church to protest against his comments.

Following from that, a Daily Graphic reporter, Ms Della Russell Ocloo, was manhandled by Prophet Kobi's security details.

She was spotted by one of the security men of the church leader after she begun filming him blessing his church members while others touched his shoes for blessings.

The security man, who she identified as Amofa, accosted her and threw her outside of the church. He subsequently demanded that the reporter deletes the video she recorded in the church which she refused.

She told the Daily Graphic newspaper that he men made gestures at her claiming that they were Zongo boys and would not hesitate to beat her up if she did not delete the video.

“I got scared and was shaking and it got really frightening as in no time, some women had also joined the group, it was literally turning into a mob.

“One woman actually brought out a baton with a nail on it and said: ‘Ah, she is alone, even if we hurt her, no one will know about it. Let’s terrify her to send that as a warning to the others’.”

According to her, she was handover to the police who also demanded that she deletes the video she recorded.

She said the police forcefully took her phone and asked for her password which she declined.

She was handcuffed and detained at the Sakumono Police Station for hours before she was released.