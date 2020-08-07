She said this will reduce gender based violence against women in the country.

Speaking at an event held by her ministry to engage stakeholders in finding sustainable solutions to address the gender based violence, Cynthia Morrison said, “We’re going to transform the witch camps and turn them into safe havens for our deprived mothers who are branded as witches and have no go because their relatives refused to accept them…”

“The ministry together with our development partners headed by the president of the land himself who condemned this act say that no more witch camps, we say no more…” she announced.

The initiative, according to the Minister, will not be the end of the fight against gender-based violence and witch hunting in the country.

Sorcerer who masterminded lynching of 90-year-old woman accused of being a witch arrested

“We have our project we’re working on so immediately we send our proposals we get and we start working on it. So as soon as possible we would want to move but I wish we’ll keep them in our homes and not to say that they’re witches we’re putting them in a camp…," the minister added.

According to her, this has become necessary as a means to avert possible reoccurrence of the brutalities meted out to a 90-year-old woman and other forms of gender-based violence in hard-to-reach communities across the country.