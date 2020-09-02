She said from the information they have gathered so far, it will be an herculean task to close down these with camps which are prevalent in northern Ghana.

The Minister said despite the intention to close these camps, her visit to the North has shown that these camps rather serve as save havens for people accused of being witches.

“When we were moving, we were thinking that we will close down the witches camp since that is the only solution we had moving from Accra.

“But when we got there we realized that it was not as easy as sitting in Accra and thinking that you have to close down the camp,” she said.

Speaking to the press in Accra, she also said “Now, the only solution we have is a law and we have told them even before coming down that we are going to enact a law that will prevent people from lynching anybody.

“But the people themselves once they are branded witches, some of them voluntarily run to the shelter because they know that when they stay there, at night, the young men will come after them.

90-year-old woman lynched in Kafaba, Ghana over witch craft accusations

“And so we went to almost every camp in the north and the only conclusion we have come to after even making the law is how to protect these innocent ones since a lot of them have refused to go home because of fear.

“So now what we are looking at is giving these wonderful elderly women a safe haven and what we are going to do is to renovate where they are.”

The issue of witch camps have dominated the media space in the last few weeks due to the lynching of a 90-year old woman in Kafaba and recent assault on a woman in Damongo in the Savanna Region for being witches.