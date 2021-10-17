Ama Benyiwa Doe to go home on December 18

This was revealed during a one-week funeral observation was held in her honour at her hometown.

In a report by Accra based Citi FM, the one-week celebration was attended by the 2020 Vice-presidential candidate of the NDC, Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey as well as some high-ranking members of the NDC and government.

Ama Benyiwa-Doe was first elected into Parliament during the December 1992 general elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress as MP for the Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region.

Pulse Ghana

Although she hasn’t been active in politics for quite some time, she continued to work behind the scenes for the National Democratic Congress.

She died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Tema at age 73 after a protracted ailment.