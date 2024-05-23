ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ambulance case: Gofred Dame asked me to incriminate Ato Forson - Witness reveals

Andreas Kamasah

A shocking drama unfolded in court on Thursday, May 23, during the ongoing ambulance purchase trial when Richard Jakpa, the third accused, made serious allegations against Attorney-General (A-G) Godfred Yeboah Dame. Jakpa claimed in open court that the A-G had approached him multiple times, seeking his assistance to implicate Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Gofred Dame asked to help him incriminate Ato Forson - Angry witness tells judge
Gofred Dame asked to help him incriminate Ato Forson - Angry witness tells judge

The allegations surfaced during cross-examination by Dr Forson’s counsel, where Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe repeatedly admonished Jakpa to provide direct answers rather than evading questions and wasting the court’s time. Responding to the judge's caution, A-G Godfred Yeboah Dame accused Jakpa of defending the Minority Leader. This accusation prompted a fiery reaction from Jakpa, who asserted that the A-G had contacted him at odd hours to build a case against Dr Forson.

Recommended articles

“The A-G has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1, and I have evidence for that… If he pushes me, I will open the Pandora’s box. I don’t understand why the A-G will accuse me of defending A1 when I’m here to defend myself,” Jakpa fumed in court. “If he pushes me, I’ll open the Pandora’s box. I have evidence to all this,” he added, visibly angry.

The courtroom drama left Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson visibly shocked and angered by the revelations. To calm the situation, Justice Serwah Asare-Botwe ordered Jakpa to lower his voice and requested water to be brought to him. Jakpa, however, refused to drink the water, stating he was too upset to drink despite accepting the bottle.

Following the heated exchange, the judge temporarily stood down the case and called for a discussion with the Attorney-General and Dr. Ato Forson's lawyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial involves the former Deputy Finance Minister and two others who face charges of causing financial loss to the state over the importation of 30 ambulances. These ambulances were part of a contract between the Ministry of Health and Dubai-based firm Big Sea Limited in 2012 for the purchase of 200 ambulances.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cecila-Dapaah-and-husband

We saved our stolen monies in 20 years – Cecilia Dappah’s husband tells court

Parliament of Ghana

Parliament greenlights $150m loan for GARID project

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Duncan-Williams moved to tears by emotional tribute from Eastwood Anaba’s wife

Late journalist, Ahmed Suale

Akufo-Addo reiterates pledge to bring Ahmed Suale's killers to justice