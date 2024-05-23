Ambulance case: Gofred Dame asked me to incriminate Ato Forson - Witness reveals

“The A-G has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1, and I have evidence for that… If he pushes me, I will open the Pandora’s box. I don’t understand why the A-G will accuse me of defending A1 when I’m here to defend myself,” Jakpa fumed in court. “If he pushes me, I’ll open the Pandora’s box. I have evidence to all this,” he added, visibly angry.

The courtroom drama left Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson visibly shocked and angered by the revelations. To calm the situation, Justice Serwah Asare-Botwe ordered Jakpa to lower his voice and requested water to be brought to him. Jakpa, however, refused to drink the water, stating he was too upset to drink despite accepting the bottle.

Following the heated exchange, the judge temporarily stood down the case and called for a discussion with the Attorney-General and Dr. Ato Forson's lawyers.

