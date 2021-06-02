RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ambulance-turned cement cargo is not for Sege – DCE rejects Ambulance Service’s claim

Andreas Kamasah

The Ada West District Chief Executive (DCE) in the Greater Accra Region has rejected the claim by the Ghana Ambulance Service that the ambulance seen in a viral video being used to cart cement is for the Sege constituency.

Public Relations Officer of the service Simon Yusif Kawula told Accra-based Citi FM in an interview on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, that the ambulance in question had a fault with its gearbox and was sent to a mechanic to repair at Manprobi in Accra.

He confirmed that the said ambulance is one of the 307 One-constituency-one-Ambulance purchased in 2019 and distributed to the various parts of the country.

Kawula claimed that the ambulance belonged to the Sege constituency in the Greater Accra region and was being test-driven by the mechanic before it ended up at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region where it was filmed being used for the haulage of cement.

Meanwhile, speaking to Citi FM’s Breakfast Show host Bernard Avle on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Ada West District Chief Executive, Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi said the claim that the controversial ambulance belongs to his district capital, Sege constituency is not true.

According to him, his outfit took delivery of a Mercedes Benz with registration number, GV67719 on June 18, 2020, and it has since been in good condition, except that they take it to the Ambulance Service from time to time for maintenance.

He categorically added that the ambulance designated to the Sege Constituency is currently in their custody and therefore cannot be the same as the one Simon Yusif Kawula claimed was being kept in the Ambulance Service’s workshop at Korle-Bu.

The viral video which shows a group of men loading bags of cement into the state-owned ambulance unapologetically has angered Ghanaians who have been reacting on social media.

They were captured busily loading cement into the ambulance in March this year in compliance with instructions by a middle-aged man, clad in a pink Lacoste with a bald head.

