Ambulance used to carry cement as Ghanaians die due to its unavailability (video)

Two men, believed to be workers at a cement shop, were captured busily packing them into the ambulance in compliance with instructions by a middle-aged man, clad in a pink Lacoste with a bald head.

Just about two weeks ago, a 12-year-old boy died at the Battor Catholic Hospital partly because of the delay of an ambulance to transfer him to the 37 Military Hospital.

Aside from the tragic death of the youngster, another video went viral recently showing a pregnant woman in labour being conveyed to the hospital on a wooden door carried by volunteers on their heads.

Reports say the unbefitting phenomenon is the only option available for the residents of ‘Abrokyire’, a farming community in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region of Ghana, but here is the taxpayer-funded ambulance that has been turned into a truck to carry cement.

It is unclear if the ambulance has developed any fault or it will still be fit for its original purpose after being used to convey the cement.