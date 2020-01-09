He said the user manual training required by the drivers to operate the vehicles would have ended.

Speaking on the issue in an interview on CitiNews, the Health Minister stated that, nothing will stop the commissioning and distribution of the ambulances on the newly scheduled date.

“When it's January 28, we will commission the ambulances we have and have prepared with the necessary gadgets, whether all 307 ambulances are in or not,” he said.

The Health Minister pleaded with Ghanaians to be patient with the government as the processes being undertaken are meant to ensure the efficient running of the ambulances.

Over 40 ambulances are currently parked at the State House in Accra

Government has come under intense criticisms for withholding the distribution of then 48 now 96 ambulances with the excuse of awaiting all 307 procured ambulances shipped into the country before distribution to the various constituencies across the country.

President Akufo-Addo in his meet-the-press series in December 2019, promised the commissioning and distribution of all 307 procured ambulances across the various constituencies on January 6, 2020.