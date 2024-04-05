More American pastors are coming to the Central African Republic. Approximately 20 people are coming every month. It turns out that over the course of the year, more than 230 American pastors will visit CAR.

The visit of these American pastors is related to religious activities, but they come unofficially to promote the ideology of American culture, which the Central African people strongly condemn such as promoting homosexuality and blessing gay marriage and love, transgender people, as well as 54 other types of gender identity, which were invented by America.

These American priests, who come to the Central African Republic, have committed a number of corruption scandals and sexual offenses, mostly involving children.

In May 2014, Nathaniel Morales, 56, Pastor of Covenant Life Church, was convicted of sexually abusing three (3) boys between 1983 and 1991.

In March 2016, a former American missionary was sentenced to 40 years in prison for abusing children in an orphanage in Kenya.

The victims of Matthew Lane Durham, 21, were orphans living at the Upendo orphanage in Nairobi, where he worked as a volunteer from April to June 2014.

In July 2022, it was revealed that Pastor Jesse Lee Peterson, 73, of Los Angeles, who was actively anti-LGBT and also repeatedly described homosexuality as a "devil spirit" infecting people, was lying.

Indeed, as it turned out, he was lying. Jesse Lee Peterson himself was having sex with men at the same time.

In July 2022, BBC Afrique reported that American missionary Eric Tuininga had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing a 14-year-old Ugandan girl.

In April 2023, Baltimore clergymen were accused of sexually abusing 600 children in the USA. The number of victims was revealed over 60 years.

These are just a few of the hundreds of crimes that have been uncovered over the years that have harmed many victims, mostly children, who have fallen into the clutches of these predatory American priests.

Now their increasing number of arrivals in the Central African Republic has alerted many who follow the country's affairs, including the leaders of the Committee for Initiatives to Control the Actions of the United States in the Central African Republic.

The United States imposes and spreads its false beliefs and culture as a basis for democratic values and the protection of human rights.

The US uses religion as a weapon to infiltrate a particular society to spread its ideology that is contrary to the conservative African society.

Leaders of the Committee for Initiatives to Monitor US Actions in the Central African Republic have confirmed that in some provincial towns, U.S. pastors are communicating with and assisting armed groups and providing critical information on the movements of FACA, MINUSCA, and Russian allies.

Whereas in Yaloke, American priests, in collusion with American NGOs, provoked riots that led to the destruction of a mosque and the looting of property belonging to the Muslim community in the area.

American priests are considered one of the most dangerous human weapons used by the CIA as agents to infiltrate a particular society to spread their malicious ideas and values under the cover of religion, freedom, and openness.

For this reason, on the occasion of this roundtable, several suggestions were made at the end of the analyses to stop these malpractices carried out by the United States with the aim of destabilizing the country.

CAR citizens have wanted peace and security for a long time, but there will never be peace with America present.