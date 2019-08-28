He has also invited the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat to answer questions on whether he has used his position for his private benefit.

The two officials — Mr Kingsley Agyemang, the Registrar, and Mr Richard Boadu, the Administrator — are to report at exactly 10 a.m. on September 3, 2019 and August 28, 2019, respectively.

In the letters of invitation, Martin Amidu said: “The Office has been conducting preliminary investigations into suspected commission of corruption and corruption-related offences in the nature of use of public office for private profit or benefit, contrary to sections 179 (c) and 179 (d) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)."

“You are accordingly being invited as the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat or and therefore its Chief Executive Officer/the Administrator of the GETFund Secretariat to assist in the investigations in pursuance of sections 29 and 73 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and Regulation 10 of the Office of the Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2374).”

“The matters of preliminary investigations have reached such a stage that instructions for a full investigation into possible use of public office for private profit or benefit in the award of scholarships to needy students have been issued.”

Both officials are to report with all information and documents, including relevant minutes of the board relating to the award of scholarships, in particular for tertiary education in Ghana and outside, where applicable.