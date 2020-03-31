Amidu has named Samuel Mahama, who describes as a brother to the former president and three other British nationals for questioning over the scandal.

The British: Philip Sean Middlemiss, Sarah Davis and Sarah Furneaux will answer for the roles they played in helping Ghana acquire the 3 aircrafts from Airbus.

Amidu was tasked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to investigate the scandal after a British Crown Court ruled that Airbus paid bribes to some Ghanaians during the purchasing agreement for the aircrafts.

The court said between July 1, 2011, and June 1, 2015, Airbus SE failed to prevent persons associated with Airbus SE from bribing others concerned with the purchase of military transport aircraft by the Government of Ghana, where the said bribery was intended to obtain or retain business or advantage in the conduct of business for Airbus SE.”

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

Airbus “between 2009 and 2015 engaged intermediary 5, a close relative of a high ranking elected Ghanaian government official (Government Official 1), as its BP in respect of the proposed sale of three aircraft to the government of Ghana. A number of Airbus employees knew that intermediary 5 was a close relative of Government Official 1, a key decision-maker in respect of the sales.

A number of Airbus employees made or promised success based commission payments of approximately £5 million to the intermediary. False documentation was created by or with the agreement of Airbus employees in order to support and disguise these payments. The payments were intended to induce or reward improper favour by Government Official 1 towards Airbus,” parts of the prosecution case relating to Ghana read.

Intermediary 5, according to the court document, is a UK national born in Ghana. He was brought to the United Kingdom as a young child and lost touch with his Ghanaian family until the late 1990s. He had no prior experience or expertise in the aerospace industry.