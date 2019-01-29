The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has called for Anas Aremeyaw Anas to be investigated as the prime suspect in the murder of TigerEye PI journalist, Ahmed-Saule.

Speaking on Net2 TV, the legislator said the investigative journalist lied to the Police about his whereabouts when they wanted to interrogate him over the crime.

This, the MP believes, makes Anas “the first suspect” in the murder case, adding that he (Mr. Agyapong” cannot be blamed for another person’s crime.

“Now, I can prove that the last time Anas arrived in the country was December 9 [2018]. He was from Washington and he arrived with South Africa Airways. When the Police were looking for him for interrogations, he said he was in South Africa… but the following day he was present at Ahmed’s funeral,” he said.

“Secondly, on January 19, Anas left this country on Brussels Airlines, but on his immigration form he wrote that he was going to Lome. There are so many lapses with our security agencies so they have to wake up.

“I have everything concerning Anas, he cannot commit a crime and blame me for it. I’m not saying categorically that he did it because he has offended a lot of people and has a lot of enemies. I am explaining my actions for Ghanaians to know that Anas is the first suspect, before they look elsewhere.”

In the same interview, the controversial lawmaker made a series of allegations, including saying that Anas had a hand in the appointment of David Asante-Apeatu as IGP.

He said the undercover journalist has instilled fear in the Police hierarchy to the extent that they cannot take any action against him when he goes wrong.

“I’m not surprised that the Police has not invited Anas, because they are afraid of him,” Mr. Agyapong said.

“Anas was the one who interviewed candidates to become the IGP. Can you imagine if he is the one who recommended the current IGP, what can the IGP do to him?”

He added: “I have a lot of people who have information, but they say they will never give it to the Police. They said they don’t trust the Police because Anas controls them.

“The Police can send a letter to the Speaker of Parliament requesting to interrogate me, but they’ve never called Anas because he appointed the IGP.”

Slain journalist Ahmed, who is a key member of the TigerEye PI, was shot dead at Madina in Accra two weeks ago.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

Mr. Agyapong has been blamed by certain quarters for the death of the journalist after the MP exposed his picture on TV and called for him to be beaten.