Posting what seemed like a New Year resolution, the undercover journalist said “there will be more fire” on persons who loot the national coffers with impunity and abuse human rights.

“Dear all, as we ready ourselves for 2021, let us not forget that we have only one Ghana!” Anas wrote.

“For the thieves who pilfer our national kitty with impunity and abuse human rights, there will be more fire on you in 2021. Happy New year.”

Anas has built a reputation as an anti-corruption crusader and has exposed several corruption scandals in the country.

In 2018, Anas and his team from Tiger Eye PI premiered an investigative documentary titled “Number 12” which shook the foundations of Ghana football.

The documentary captured then FA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to Nyantakyi resigning as FA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Also, over 77 football officials and referees were captured engaging in various acts of misconduct.

Early this year, Anas premiered another documentary exposing quack doctors exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed “Corona quacks and thieves in Ghana”, the documentary exposed unscrupulous individuals taking advantage of the pandemic to make their own gains.

The investigative piece brought to light a COVID-19 scam alleged to be worth thousands of dollars, with some quack doctors selling fake concoctions to the public under the guise of cures.