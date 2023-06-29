Angel Carbonu slams St Monica's SHS Management of negligence over death of 17-year-old

The student, reports stated attempted to secure permission to seek medical attention outside but she was denied by the authorities.

She was instead asked to seek treatment from the sick bay which was not equipped to handle her case.

Carbonu speaking on the death slammed the management of the school for refusing to grant exeat to the sick student, which supposedly led to her untimely death in the school.

He questioned the gains the housemistress sought to achieve by refusing to grant the said student the exeat and said he had received calls from his colleague teachers to intervene in the matter and further disclosed that the teachers of the school were being verbally abused on local radio stations.

"My dear colleague teachers, there is an unfortunate development at Mampong St. Monica's SHS, which has led to the interdiction of the management of the school. I have had a lot of complaints from our members to intervene in the case. But I wonder how and why this situation should arise in the first place," he added.

According to Carbonu, "A girl falls sick, and comes for exeat to go to the hospital, the girl is shown to the house staff. And the girl was denied exeat, leading to the death of this girl. Now people are threatening brimstone against the Ghana Education Service, teachers are being insulted left right, and centre on local radio stations, and so on and so forth. My colleagues, sometimes I don't know what is wrong with us the teachers, drawing onto ourselves, problems, and challenges that no one compensates us for.

"If a student is sick, and there is evidence that the student is sick, and the student comes to you for an exeat, what on earth do you benefit from refusing an exeat for the student to go to the hospital? What do you stand to gain as a teacher for refusing to give exeat to a student to go to the hospital?" he questioned.