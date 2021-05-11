RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘The system is a mess!’ – Angry Ghanaians lash out at failed heath system at Korle Bu

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media have bemoaned the failed healthcare delivery system at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

‘The system is a mess!’ – Angry Ghanaians lash out at failed heath system at Korle Bu
‘The system is a mess!’ – Angry Ghanaians lash out at failed heath system at Korle Bu Pulse Ghana

The Hospital is the foremost referral medical facility in the country but lacks basic equipment, leading to many avoidable deaths.

Recommended articles

The latest is the demise of young Michael Kofi Kekeli Asiamah, who passed on at Korle Bu due to complications after a brain tumor surgery.

Pulse Ghana’s former Sports Editor, Thomas Freeman Yeboah, also recently died at Korle Bu after his surgery was postponed three times, with doctors saying they didn’t have one of the equipment to perform the procedure.

Korle Bu hospital
Korle Bu hospital Pulse Ghana

A specialist neurosurgeon Dr Abdullah told Citi FM on Tuesday that the hospital lacks basic equipment, which hinder doctors from giving their best.

He noted that some equipment donated by the United States and other countries are yet to arrive in Ghana due to government’s refusal to grant tax exemptions.

He also noted that the Neurosurgical unit at Korle Bu, which serves all Ghanaians, occupies only one block at the hospital and lacks a defibrillator.

These issues have raised concerns about the poor healthcare delivery system at what that is supposed to be Ghana’s foremost healthcare facility.

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

Captain Smart carrying a bag of cement

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching hospital

Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Mahama is responsible for the delay in Jesus’ 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Revealed: Paul Adom-Otchere’s wife is a Chelsea fan

Paul Adom-Otchere and his wife Rosemary-Beryl