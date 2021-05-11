‘The system is a mess!’ – Angry Ghanaians lash out at failed heath system at Korle Bu

The latest is the demise of young Michael Kofi Kekeli Asiamah, who passed on at Korle Bu due to complications after a brain tumor surgery.

Pulse Ghana’s former Sports Editor, Thomas Freeman Yeboah, also recently died at Korle Bu after his surgery was postponed three times, with doctors saying they didn’t have one of the equipment to perform the procedure.

Pulse Ghana

A specialist neurosurgeon Dr Abdullah told Citi FM on Tuesday that the hospital lacks basic equipment, which hinder doctors from giving their best.

He noted that some equipment donated by the United States and other countries are yet to arrive in Ghana due to government’s refusal to grant tax exemptions.

He also noted that the Neurosurgical unit at Korle Bu, which serves all Ghanaians, occupies only one block at the hospital and lacks a defibrillator.

These issues have raised concerns about the poor healthcare delivery system at what that is supposed to be Ghana’s foremost healthcare facility.