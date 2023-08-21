ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Angry Roads Minister Amoako-Atta forces illegal miners to wash mud on tarred road

Emmanuel Tornyi

Two illegal miners were forced by the Minister of Roads and Highway Kwasi Amoako Atta who looked angry to wash and clean mud left on portions of Akrofufu to Twapease tarred roads in Atiwa West District in the Eastern region.

Illegal miners wash mud on road
Illegal miners wash mud on road

Reports stated that the illegal miners were carting excavators with low bird truck vehicles from their mining site near the roadside spreading mud on the tarred road and causing gridlock.

Recommended articles

The Roads Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for the area in the company of some constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) bumped into the gridlock while returning from a funeral at Twapease over the weekend.

Amoako-Atta noticing the mess caused on the road by the illegal miners and the destruction to the shoulders of the road, furiously ordered his police guard to arrest them.

Two of the miners were arrested but others escaped.

ADVERTISEMENT

The illegal miners were forced to wash mud on about one kilometer of the road.

They were handed over subsequently to the Kwabeng Police for further investigation.

Mining excavators
Mining excavators Pulse Ghana

He said "Look at this distance, more than a kilometer of road has been destroyed with mud. The entire stretch of the tarred road has been muddied so no car could cross. All the vehicles have parked at both. They have destroyed the shoulders of the road so I stopped and ordered my bodyguard to arrest them."

He said the galamsey activities are destroying the road constructed with a huge amount of the taxpayers' monies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have handed them over to the police for the law to take its cause. The police in their own wisdom will carry their own investigation," he said.

Amoako Atta declared 'war' on illegal mining in the area and warned that henceforth, illegal miners will be clamped down in the district.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CODA mini cars

CODA mini cars to replace Okada left to rot

National Service scheme

NSS confirms payment of June allowance

Ghana passport

How to acquire Ghana passport under emergency circumstances

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Four businesses shut down due to nonconformity of tax compliance - GRA