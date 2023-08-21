Angry Roads Minister Amoako-Atta forces illegal miners to wash mud on tarred road

The Roads Minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for the area in the company of some constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) bumped into the gridlock while returning from a funeral at Twapease over the weekend.

Amoako-Atta noticing the mess caused on the road by the illegal miners and the destruction to the shoulders of the road, furiously ordered his police guard to arrest them.

Two of the miners were arrested but others escaped.

ADVERTISEMENT

The illegal miners were forced to wash mud on about one kilometer of the road.

They were handed over subsequently to the Kwabeng Police for further investigation.

Pulse Ghana

He said "Look at this distance, more than a kilometer of road has been destroyed with mud. The entire stretch of the tarred road has been muddied so no car could cross. All the vehicles have parked at both. They have destroyed the shoulders of the road so I stopped and ordered my bodyguard to arrest them."

He said the galamsey activities are destroying the road constructed with a huge amount of the taxpayers' monies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have handed them over to the police for the law to take its cause. The police in their own wisdom will carry their own investigation," he said.