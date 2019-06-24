Their protest is in defiance of an alleged restraining court order secured by the Police.

Convener of the Concerned Citizens of Tarkwa-Nsueam, Kofi Yeboah, said the youth living in Tarkwa are ready to face the consequences of their breach of the restraining order.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that "We are saying that the contractor is on site but the road is not motorable. Is it not amazing that when the road has deteriorated most, the contractor is not doing anything?… The demonstration will come off."

In April 2019, the youth of Tarkwa staged a mammoth demonstration to register their displeasure at the poor nature of the roads.

The demonstrators contended that lack of the requisite infrastructure in Tarkwa was making life very difficult for the people.

The angry residents mounted a barrier and are burned vehicle tyres, a situation that has prevented vehicles from moving from both sides of the road.

The situation left distressed commuters as they were compelled to cancel their trips.