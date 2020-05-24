Yaw Antwi Boadu, a self-styled farmer at Abokobi in the Greater Accra Region has cleared the doubt that that Apple can’t survive in Ghana following a tour in his farm.

READ MORE: Obinim displays US$100 notes to celebrate freedom from police custody

Reports went viral last week when a plant supposed to be an apple was discovered at Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region.

The news was greeted with much excitement because it is believed apple can only thrive in temperate climatic conditions and not in the tropics like Ghana.

But it later happened to be a species of the fig tree after the fruit underwent laboratory test to confirm the truth.

However, as the news of the Wiamoase apple discovery which ended up being a fig tree died down, Yaw Antwi Boadu a self-styled farmer who grows different foodstuff and fruit for hobby disclosed that apple tree has survived in his farm and they are even ready for harvest.

In an interview with Ghanaweb, he has narrated how he started planting the fruit which was believed to be unfriendly to the climatic conditions in Ghana.

“I started in 2017, I brought the first set of seedlings into the country, I planted, they all died. The manure that I put in the hole had not decomposed enough then so they all died. Then I brought another set, those set survived. Two of them started fruiting but they also died. I’m sure some pests of insects attacked them but this is the only one that is left now and this is the first fruit on it” he told Ghanaweb.

“I do it for fun. I have an app to just identify fruits or plants that I have…we can take a picture of the leaf or fruit and it will show you what it is. So that will give you that confidence…”

Mr Boadu is yet to contact experts to get his apple tree tested and affirmed.

Watch the video here