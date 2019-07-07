Speaking on Joy FM's Newfile Saturday, Mr Baako said the conduct of Ernesto and his group flies in the face of the parliamentary hansard and the constitution.

"That conduct flies in the face of the Parliament Act 1965, the standing orders of parliament and the Constitution of Ghana," he said.

The veteran journalist observed that Ghana was not in a military government to warrant unorthodox ways of expressing anger and disapproval of political decisions.

The three protestors were arrested by police after screaming from the Public Gallery in parliament “drop that chamber”.

Ernesto Kofi Yeboah, Abeiku Adams and a third who is yet to be identified were protesting a proposal for the construction a Parliamentary complex at an estimated cost of $200 million.

They were released on bail by the Ministries police.

They were admitted to bail in the sum of GHS2,000 with one surety. They were also cautioned and their statements taken.

The three are expected to report to the police on Monday 8 July 2019.