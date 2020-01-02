He died on New Year's Day 2020 at Mampong in the Eastern Region where he was receiving cancer treatment.

His body has since been transported to the 37 Military Hospital morgue.

Daniel Batidam was the former corruption advisor under the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

He also Ghana and West Africa's representative on the AU Advisory Board on Corruption and later resigned, citing corruption and bad governance among his reasons.

Batidam was elected twice to serve on the Board in January 2015 for a term of two years and again in January 2017 to serve for a second term of another two years in line with Article 22 of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.