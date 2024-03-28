Anti-gay bill will be a disaster for Ghana economically if passed into law — Professor

He queried the rationale behind a segment of the population backing the bill's enactment and criticized the nation's emphasis on persecuting a marginalized minority for innate characteristics.

Prof. Diamond deemed it morally unjust for Ghana to subject homosexuals to harassment.

He said "One concern to put it bluntly is the bill parliament has adopted although it’s not transmitted, which I think is a diversion from the real developments of issues facing the country. People have different religious convictions in many ways which is an admirable thing. They have a religious faith that can be resourced, it can be a moral resource if you take it seriously."

"It can be a source of solace and cooperation, but what’s the aim of prosecuting people who were born and all of the psychological research is showing that the sexual identity is determined by genetics inherent at a very young age," he stated.

Prof Diamond added that "So, picking on people who are gender fluid, lesbians, gays, transgender whatever, what is going to be next? You are going pick on people who are in wheelchairs, who use their left hand to eat, rather than the right hand.

"It’s not morally right I think to beat up on and bully from the vulnerable minority this way. It can be a very effective tool for this bullying. To divert attention from bad governance and it’s really not what the great religious figures have in mind when they called for tolerance and all of those children being loved."

"This act will be a disaster for Ghana economically if passed into law," he noted.

The anti-gay legislation passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act may incur a 3 to 5-year jail sentence.

In the wake of growing concerns from the diplomatic community and international organizations regarding the anti-LGBT+ bill, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sought to allay fears while reaffirming Ghana's commitment to human rights.