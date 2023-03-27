Anti-LGBTQ+ bill is ready; we’ll present it this week – Sam George

In a joint press statement with President Akufo-Addo, she said the US considers issues relating to LGBTQ+ as human rights ones and any legislation whatsoever that seeks to inconvenience such people will not be countenanced.

The Bill proposes jail terms for people who engage in same-sex activities and various forms of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

According to Sam George, the Attorney General approves of the bill in its current form, hence there is no barrier to it being laid in parliament for debate and eventual passage into law.

“When we finished the deliberations, I asked the Attorney General a question if the bill in its current form infringes on the human rights of any Ghanaian, and he was happy with the bill. He was emphatic and stated that absolutely not. He wants me to tell the media that he supports the bill. The bill is expanding the frontiers of our legal jurisprudence. The Committee has finished deliberations, and it’s at the behest of the Chairman. So I believe that the final report of the Committee may be laid before the house rises,” citinewsroom.com quotes the lawmaker as saying.