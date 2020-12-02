He said failure do so by the former President will lead him to take actions after the December 7 polls.

In a statement, he dismissed the allegations and labelled them as malicious and intended to soil his reputation.

“I, Emeritus Professor Stephen Adei wish to state that the allegation is untrue, false, malicious and unbefitting of someone who has been a head of state and seeking the mandate of Ghanaians for another term in the high office of the President”, he wrote.

“To allege criminality and impinge on my integrity as a citizen with an unblemished career as an economist, diplomat, former Rector, Emeritus Professor of Leadership and Economics, as well as one who is ethically not ashamed born again Christian, theologian and preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ, is most unfortunate John, and to do so taking advantage of social media is regrettable”, he added.

John Mahama, in an interview with Kwesi Pratt Jr, alleged that Prof. Adei is supervising a rot at the GRA.

The NDC flagbearer said he is conniving with the Finance Minister to illegally understate GRA’s mobilized revenue.

Prof Stephen Adei

“Some of these things have been very criminal and I’m surprised that Prof. Adei as Chairman of GRA could connive to do something as criminal as this,” Mahama alleged.

Following his assumption of office as Board Chair of the GRA, several corruption scandals have been unearthed at the Authority.

The latest was the alleged sale of job vacancies for Ghc15,000 and Ghc2,0000 respectively depending on the opportunities available.