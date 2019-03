The Committee, however, failed to approve the Minister designate for the Bono Region, Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson.

Announcing the decision to suspend Kumi-Richardson's confirmation, the Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said: "Mr Speaker, we are approving 18 instead of 19. The onus is not on us as the Appointments Committee, the onus lies on her to provide further and better particulars on an audit query, a matter relating to land.”

The Committee approved Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah – Western Region; Solomon Namliit Boar – North East Region; Kofi Amoakehene – Bono East; Kinglsey Aboagye Gyedu – Western North Region; Kwasi Owusu Yeboa – Oti Region; Dr Hafiz Bin Salih – Upper West Region.

Salifu Adam Braimah – Savana Region, Naana Eyiah, Deputy Minister-designate, Lands and Natural Resources; Alex Kwodwo Kom Abban, Deputy Minister-designate, Health; and Yaw Afful, Deputy Minister-designate, Aviation.

The rest are: Siaka Serwaa, Deputy Minister-designate, Bono Region; John Bennam, Deputy Minister-designate, Northern Region; Alex Tetteh, Deputy Minister-designate, Western North; Samuel Yeyu Tika, Deputy Minister-designate, Savanna Region; Tahiru Tia Ahmed, Deputy Minister-designate, North East; and Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Minister-designate, Volta Region.