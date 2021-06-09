Appointments Committee makes u-turn on Egyapa Mercer; set to approve him

After his vetting on Monday, June 7, Mr Mercer had to wait a bit longer for a decision on his nomination owing to some answers he gave regarding his “direct or indirect” involvement in the botched attempt by the Power Distribution Service (PDS) Ghana Limited to take over the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

A Committee member earlier insisted on the suspension of the nomination due to some unfavorable answers to questions posed by members of the Committee in relation to the botched PDS deal in which he acted as a Director and a Secretary for TG solutions, one of the parties to the deal.

Pulse Ghana