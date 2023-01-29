A/R: Fire guts three houses, and five vehicles at Kwadaso

The Ghana National Fire Service upon arriving at the scene, the fire had already assumed a dangerous dimension having residents running for cover.

Pulse Ghana

All 12 persons inside the buildings at the time the fire started, were moved to safety, with no casualty recorded.

The security service has been ensuring calm in the community as the fire service struggles to douse the fire.

The fire outbreak also destroyed several personal belongings and property, including 5 newly-acquired vehicles parked in one of the houses.