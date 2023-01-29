Residents say the fire started around 7 am on Saturday.
A/R: Fire guts three houses, and five vehicles at Kwadaso
Fire has gutted 3 houses and destroyed five vehicles in the Kwadaso-Siloam community in the Ashanti region.
The Ghana National Fire Service upon arriving at the scene, the fire had already assumed a dangerous dimension having residents running for cover.
All 12 persons inside the buildings at the time the fire started, were moved to safety, with no casualty recorded.
The security service has been ensuring calm in the community as the fire service struggles to douse the fire.
The fire outbreak also destroyed several personal belongings and property, including 5 newly-acquired vehicles parked in one of the houses.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established.
