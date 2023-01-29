ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

A/R: Fire guts three houses, and five vehicles at Kwadaso

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Fire has gutted 3 houses and destroyed five vehicles in the Kwadaso-Siloam community in the Ashanti region.

Fire in Kwadaso
Fire in Kwadaso

Residents say the fire started around 7 am on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Ghana National Fire Service upon arriving at the scene, the fire had already assumed a dangerous dimension having residents running for cover.

Kwadaso Fire
Kwadaso Fire Pulse Ghana

All 12 persons inside the buildings at the time the fire started, were moved to safety, with no casualty recorded.

The security service has been ensuring calm in the community as the fire service struggles to douse the fire.

The fire outbreak also destroyed several personal belongings and property, including 5 newly-acquired vehicles parked in one of the houses.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian Waakye

5 die, 40 hospitalised after eating Waakye from popular joint at Oyibi

BECE

Here's a simple way to check 2022 BECE results on your phone

BECE candidates

WAEC releases 2022 BECE results, cancels entire results of 73 school candidates

Boat capsizes on Volta Lake

8 pupils die on their way to school as boat capsizes on Volta Lake