The fire outbreak, according to the Ghana National Fire Service started at about 8:30 pm on Friday, January 13
A/R: Four shops razed down by fire at Sofoline
Fire has razed down a pepper mill and three carpentry shops at Sofoline in the Ashanti Region, destroying other structures as well.
Recommended articles
Although there were no casualties, the fire affected properties after it spread through the structures.
Probing by the officers are pointing to a fire left unattended to by a woman who was cooking close to the structures although they are yet to conclude investigations.
Speaking to Citi News, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O 3 Peter Addai who narrated the incident said the timely intervention of his personnel prevented the fire from spreading to other shops.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh