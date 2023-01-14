ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

A/R: Four shops razed down by fire at Sofoline

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Fire has razed down a pepper mill and three carpentry shops at Sofoline in the Ashanti Region, destroying other structures as well.

Fire outbreak at Sofoline, Ashanti Region
Fire outbreak at Sofoline, Ashanti Region

The fire outbreak, according to the Ghana National Fire Service started at about 8:30 pm on Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Although there were no casualties, the fire affected properties after it spread through the structures.

Probing by the officers are pointing to a fire left unattended to by a woman who was cooking close to the structures although they are yet to conclude investigations.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O 3 Peter Addai who narrated the incident said the timely intervention of his personnel prevented the fire from spreading to other shops.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES sacks 8 female students of Chiana SHS for insulting Akufo-Addo

GES sacks 8 female students of Chiana SHS for insulting Akufo-Addo

Tamale refurbished Mosque

Bawumia mobbed in Tamale as he hands over refurbished Mosque

Ken Ofori-Atta

30% salary increment will affect the 2023 budget but bring peace — Ken Ofori-Atta

Nana Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia

Economic crisis: Ghanaians will suffer for the next 30 to 40 years — Pianim