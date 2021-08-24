As part of the efforts to achieve the objective, the Regional Coordinating Council is doing it in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana limited, an unexampled waste management company.

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simmon Osei Mensah who launched the project on Tuesday August 24, 2021 explained that the move is to ensure that Kumasi regained its glory as the Garden City of West Africa and also restore order in the city.

He stated that, street sweepers will be employed from Zoomlion with their containers and trucks to help clear the waste generated by the city dwellers.

Hon Simmon Osei Mensah added that the council will sensitise the public for a period of time to the need to keep the city clean and stop the indiscriminate disposal of waste. He further remarked that, sanitation bye laws will also be intensified to check indiscriminate waste disposal and sanctions offenders.

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

For her side, Managing Director, Zoomlion Ghana limited, Madam Gloria Anti in her interview with the media at the function pledged their support and commitment to make the exercise remarkable.

She said, the company has provided sanitation equipment and other requisite machines already, stressing that, they are fully prepared to execute the project decently to enhance hygienic living for residents.

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana

A/R: RCC partners Zoomlion Ghana to ensure sustainable cleaning, greening in Ashanti Pulse Ghana