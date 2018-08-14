Pulse.com.gh logo
Army officers angry over delay in promotion


Army officers angry over delay in promotion



Ghana Armed Forces play

Ghana Armed Forces

Pulse.com.gh has picked very disturbing signals from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), suggesting some officers in the GAF who are due for promotion are yet to be promoted.

Badly affected Pulse.com.gh learnt, are officers of the Ghana Army who have duly passed their promotional exams and have met all the necessary requirement.

According to an internal memo sighted, these officers were due to be elevated to the rank of Sergeant after serving for two years, but were only promoted to be Corporals.

According to the memo "These potential soldiers after passing out would be expected to remain as private soldiers for at least six (6) months before they can be recommended for Lance Corporal Appointment.

play

"Such category of soldiers would serve in their Lance Corporal Appointment for additional one and half (1 1/2) years, bringing their total service to two years before they can be recommended for promotion to Sergeant (Sgt) as per Reference A."

