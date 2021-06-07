RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Arrest organizers of Sir John's funeral for flouting COVID-19 protocols - GMA

Evans Annang

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called for the immediate arrest of the organizers behind the mammoth funeral of former General Secretary of the NPP, Sir John.

According to the Association, this call is due to the flagrant disregard for the COVID-19 protocols announced by government.

In a statement to the media, the GMA called on law enforcement agencies to investigate and deal with the organisers of this and similar events to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to endanger the public health of the country.

“We call on the IGP to act without fear or favour in this regard,” the statement said.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie also known as Sir John was buried over weekend and the funeral had President Akufo-Addo in attendance.

The GMA also said it was, therefore, shocked to observe that a nation like Ghana struggling to vaccinate its population will permit such a “potential super spreader event to take place and be attended by top government functionaries including the president and the vice president.”

READ THEIR FULL STATEMENT BELOW

