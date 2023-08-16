Asantehene takes decisive action: Destools chief of Aduamoa over misconduct

In a significant move to uphold the standards of leadership, the Asantehene's decision to destool the Chief of Aduamoa reflects a history of inappropriate behavior despite repeated cautions.

The Chief's actions have consistently undermined the responsibilities associated with his position, prompting this decisive response from the Asantehene.

The symbolic destoolment was marked by the removal of the chief's sandals, signifying his removal from his esteemed role. During the announcement at the Manhyia Palace on August 14, 2023, the Asantehene addressed the Chief directly, emphasizing the gravity of his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have been walking and serving together since childhood, so you feel pampered to act anyhow. You have not been visiting your stool in Kotei to perform the necessary rites up to now. I was waiting for you to die, so today you have been destooled."

The Asantehene's commitment to upholding the customs and traditions of the Asante people was further evident in the destoolment of the Chief of Antoa, Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, on May 29. Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman's 23-year tenure as the Chief of Antoa came to an end due to multiple offenses, including unauthorized land sales and a breach of the cherished customs and traditions.

These decisive actions were presided over by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II himself, who resumed his duties following his return from the coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom. As the President of the Kumasi Traditional Council, the Asantehene's leadership in upholding the integrity of chieftaincy roles remains unwavering.

The Asantehene's recent actions underscore his commitment to maintaining the sanctity and honor associated with chieftaincy in the Ashanti Region.