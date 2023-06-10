ADVERTISEMENT
Asantehene destools Kwaso Chief for alleged fraud

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Nana Nketia Boampong II, the Chief of Kwaso, a town in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality, has been stripped of his kingship by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, for an alleged fraud case.

Nana-Nketia-Boampong

His destoolment comes less than two weeks after Asantehene destooled Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, the chief of Antoa, for violating customary procedures and multiple sales of lands.

After a long sitting by the tribunal of the Asanteman Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace, the Kwasohene was found guilty of defrauding some royals of Kwaso.

He is alleged to have solicited some amounts of money running into Gh300,000 with the promise to hand over a vacant chieftaincy position.

According to further investigation by the council, the Kwaso chief was found culpable after denying earlier accusations and also implicated for his involvement in multiple sales of lands.

Nana Nketia Boampong II was subsequently destooled for fraud and perjury.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
