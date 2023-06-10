His destoolment comes less than two weeks after Asantehene destooled Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, the chief of Antoa, for violating customary procedures and multiple sales of lands.
Asantehene destools Kwaso Chief for alleged fraud
Nana Nketia Boampong II, the Chief of Kwaso, a town in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality, has been stripped of his kingship by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, for an alleged fraud case.
After a long sitting by the tribunal of the Asanteman Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace, the Kwasohene was found guilty of defrauding some royals of Kwaso.
He is alleged to have solicited some amounts of money running into Gh300,000 with the promise to hand over a vacant chieftaincy position.
According to further investigation by the council, the Kwaso chief was found culpable after denying earlier accusations and also implicated for his involvement in multiple sales of lands.
Nana Nketia Boampong II was subsequently destooled for fraud and perjury.
