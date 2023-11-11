Asantehene launches $10m "Heal KATH Campaign" to renovate crumbling facility

The Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Prof. Otchere Addai Mensah, highlighted the urgent need for attention, warning of a potential catastrophic structural failure if the issues are not promptly addressed.

The challenges include abandoned infrastructure projects, dilapidated buildings, leaking roofs, extensive cracks, and outdated construction technologies hindering ventilation.

After an independent assessment of the hospital, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II underscored the urgency of addressing these challenges to safeguard the integrity of the facility. He has launched an ambitious fundraising campaign known as the "Heal Komfo Anokye Hospital Project," with the aim of raising $10 million for the hospital's renovation and critical needs.

The Asantehene is reaching out to Members of Parliament, government appointees, corporate organizations, and the public, urging them to contribute and help achieve the targeted amount. This project will rank as part of the legacy projects expected to be executed as part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s enstoolment as the Asantehene next year.