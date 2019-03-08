According to the bereaved families, it will mean little if the police officers responsible for the killings are not brought to book.

Seven youth of Asawase were wrongly gunned down by Police officers in July 2018, on suspicion of possessing arms.

However, following an investigation, it was discovered that the victims were not armed robbers as the police had earlier suggested.

The Police administration has since interdicted 21 police officers over their involvement in the killings.

The families of the deceased have also received a compensation package of GH¢1,750,000 from government.

The Minister of Inner-city and Zongo Development, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, presented separate cheques of GH¢250,000 to each of the seven bereaved families as an appeasement.

However, the bereaved families want the government to do more than just compensate them for their losses.

They, therefore, want the government to prosecute the police officers found culpable.

“Going forward, what we are looking for is the prosecution of these perpetrators of this heinous act so that moles who have infiltrated our police service would be fished out for justice to prevail in the police service,” a family member said, as quoted by Citi News.

“He [one of the deceased] is the one who used to help me to pay my school fees but as at now he is no more there and I am finding it difficult to continue my education,” another lamented.

“These monies will help us a bit but it cannot bring what would have been there if my brother was to be there because what he could have done for the family would have been better than what we have received.”