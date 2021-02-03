The political think tank says Dr. Addison has performed woefully hence their petition.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Mensah Thompson, the group indicated that their reason for opposing this nomination stems from Dr Addison’s “reckless action” led to the “unprecedented collapse of the securities sub-sector” in the country.

“We have learnt with great outrage the decision of the President to re-nominate Dr. Ernest Addison as Governor of the Central Bank for another four years tenure.”

“Dr. Addison who served as Governor of the Central Bank between the periods of 2017-2021 was at the centre of the reckless and illegal collapse of some banks and financial institutions violating the Banking Act with impunity."

“It was his conduct as Governor that created the environment for the unprecedented collapse of the securities sub-sector,” he stated.

Earlier this week, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo re-appointed Dr. Addison to continue in his role as Governor.

Mensah Thompson, ASEPA boss

In 2017, Dr. Addison was appointed as the new Governor for the Bank of Ghana after the resignation of former Governor Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku.

He worked as Chief Economist at the Research Department of the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI) in Accra, Ghana.

He joined the Bank of Ghana in 1995, where until recently, he was a Deputy Chief and Head of the Economic Analysis and Policy Division of the Research Department.

He was also a member of the Open Market Operations Committee, Money Market Auction Committee, and the Editorial Committee and also secretary to the Financial Programme Implementation Committee and the Financial Policies Committee.