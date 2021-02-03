The team is demanding the originals of the constituency presidential election result collation forms (form 9) for all constituencies, the originals of all constituency presidential election results summary sheet (form 10), and the originals of the regional presidential election collation forms (form 11) for all regions.

They are also asking for the originals of the regional presidential election results summary sheets (form 12) for all regions and the original of the declaration of the presidential results form (form 13).

John Mahama's team had initially asked the EC to provide the documents, a request they declined hence the filing of the application to make the court compel them to do so.

John Dramani Mahama

The team, led by Tsatsu Tsikata also wants the records of the alleged update to the purported declaration of presidential election results on 9th December 2020, of the results of four (4) constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

At the court proceedings yesterday, Dr. Kpessa-Whyte mounted the witness box for the petitioner and said the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa tricked them out of the control room.