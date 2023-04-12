Ashaiman soldier murder: One suspect granted GH¢150,000 bail on health grounds

But it was only Rakib who secured bail on health grounds.

Abdul Fatawu Alhassan, the defence counsel for three out of the six accused persons including Rakib told the court that his client was battling a stomach ulcer and had been suffering in the police cells.

He prayed the court to grant his client bail since the condition of his client could aggravate with time if not attended to.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fifth accused person, Yus­sif Mohammed who was also charged with dishonestly receiving an item, was also represented by lawyer Ishahadu Mohammed whose application for bail was not granted.

Prosecuting, Superintendent Sylvester Asare, opposed the bail applications and explained that Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, along with the other suspects, had been in police custody at the Police Headquarters, which was in close proximity to the Police Hospital and had never reported any health issues to the investigators.

He urged the court to deny bail and instead keep the suspects in custody.

But the Judge, Simon Gaga after hearing the legal counsel and the prosecutor granted bail to Ibrahim Abdul Rakib after the court deemed it necessary to grant bail based on medical reasons.

On March 13, 2023, the Ashaiman District Court remanded the six accused persons in connection with the murder of the 21-year-old soldier, Imoro Sherrif.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution said two of the accused persons robbed the soldier and in the process, one of them stabbed him in the arm.

The other four are said to have bought a stolen mobile phone taken from the deceased soldier.

The defence counsel for the four accused persons, Abdul Fatawu Alhassan said to have bought the stolen phone prayed the court to grant the four bail as they were not part of the robbery nor the alleged killing.