Ashanti Region: 12-year-old girl and 2-month-old baby burnt to death

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A 12-year-old girl and a two-month-old baby boy have burnt to death in a fire outbreak at Buokrom Estate in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

Three others sustained various injuries in the fire incident and the injured have been hospitalised.

The fire incident, reports said started at about 2:50 am on Friday, December 24, 2021, and the occupants were trapped in the building while the fire spread.

A neighbour, Abena Konadu Nimako, who witnessed the incident, narrating the fire incident to Accra-based to Citi FM said "I heard someone screaming and calling for help, but we thought it was a robbery attack. I called my mother and our neighbors started coming around and tried to open one of the windows but because of the items there they couldn't get access, but one of the women was able to pass through the fire to come out."

Firefighters were called to the scene and eventually put the blaze under control.

DO3 Peter Addai, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service said investigations into the incident have commenced.

"Around 2;55am this dawn, we had a distress call that there was a fire at Buokrom Estate we responded swiftly and extinguished the fire after we saw that two people have been burnt by the fire, a 12-year-old girl and a two-month-old baby and also some few people sustained varying degrees of injury and have been sent to the Konfo Anokye Teaching Hospital," he stated.

