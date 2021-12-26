Ashanti Region: 12-year-old girl and 2-month-old baby burnt to death

The fire incident, reports said started at about 2:50 am on Friday, December 24, 2021, and the occupants were trapped in the building while the fire spread.

A neighbour, Abena Konadu Nimako, who witnessed the incident, narrating the fire incident to Accra-based to Citi FM said "I heard someone screaming and calling for help, but we thought it was a robbery attack. I called my mother and our neighbors started coming around and tried to open one of the windows but because of the items there they couldn't get access, but one of the women was able to pass through the fire to come out."

Firefighters were called to the scene and eventually put the blaze under control.

DO3 Peter Addai, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service said investigations into the incident have commenced.