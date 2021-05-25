Ashanti Region: 3 dead as tanker explosion burns half of village

According to a report by the Graphic Online, the inferno also burned almost half of the Onyinanufu village.

The sad incident is said to have happened while the fuel tanker was moving from Kumasi to Tepa on Monday afternoon.

Pulse Ghana

The tanker reportedly veered off the road and destroyed several houses and properties in the village after exploding.

The report suggests the bodies of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition and have since been deposited at the Tepa Government Hospital mortuary.

“The village was the scene of charred carcasses of animals and burnt down houses, with most residents wailing and counting their losses in lives and property,” the Graphic Online reports.

“The incident was said to have occurred at about 1:30 p.m. when the fuel tanker, which was reportedly running at top speed, negotiated a curve and came face to face with a Ford passenger bus heading towards Kumasi.”

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has moved to support the victims of the explosion.