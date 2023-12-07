The suspect, identified as Isaac Kofi Boakye, according to a police situational report, has been holding himself for the past six months as a police chief inspector stationed at Form Police Unit Headquarters in Accra but is on sick leave.
Ashanti Region: Fake police inspector arrested in Konongo
A young man has been arrested for dressing as a police officer in Konongo in the Ashanti Region.
The law enforcement agents, led by Inspector Alex Nkansah, became suspicious of his act.
Reports by MyNewsGh stated that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
A search conducted in his room by the police found one black long-sleeved police uniform and one camouflage long-sleeved police uniform with his name, I.K Boakye, boldly embossed on it.
They also found one black police boot, a pair of handcuffs, one beret, a camouflage cap, two inspector ranks, two chief inspector ranks, and two lanyards.
The police are in the process of arraigning the fake policeman.
