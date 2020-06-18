This was made known by the Regional Chairman of the Medical Association, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo.

He said at least about 20 doctors have been infected but the number of nurses infected by the virus has not been collated.

Dr. Baidoo projected that for every doctor that is infected, five nurses will contract the virus adding that thirty-eight lives have been lost to the virus in the region.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "the more your health workers are contracting it, the more likely that after some time there wouldn't be anybody with the requisite skill to take care of whoever who is coming in because they themselves are in quarantine.

"We are compiling the list of doctors nationwide and we will make it public. But those from Komfo Anokye, and my last count, they were almost twenty. If twenty doctors are getting it, you can extrapolate the number of other health workers.

"I can’t give you the figures therein because I am not responsible for gathering their data, but it stands to reason that for each doctor who will get it, there will be about five nurses or healthcare workers who will also get it."

Meanwhile, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is operating at half capacity after the majority of its doctors and nurses were exposed to a COVID-19 case.

A memo from the Head of Directorate to the Medical Director of the KATH said the health workers have thus been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The ICU would therefore not run at full capacity for the next 14 days due to the reduced number of staff, the memo said.

"Most of our Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Doctors and Nurses got exposed to Polytrauma patients on admission in the ICU who tested positive for COVID-19.

"The risk assess puts most of them at high-risk exposure and have self-quarantined for 14 days," the memo said.