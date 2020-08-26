Reports stated that the sexual assault occurred Saturday night when the victim was studying at about 10:30 pm in one of the classrooms.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Godwin Ahianyo confirmed the incident and said the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

He said the rapist might have scaled the wall of the school to commit the crime adding that the rapist might have dragged the victim from the classroom to the bush where he raped her and bolted.

According to him, the victim was found with severe bruises and bloodstains and has been admitted at the KNUST Hospital for treatment.

Authorities and students have called on the police for maximum protection.