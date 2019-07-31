According to him, they [Ashantis and Kwahus] were too tribalistic that is why they discriminated against Akyems and Ewes because they consider themselves to be important than others.

The dynamic and prolific preacher also made some revelations about the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the NPP is too petty when it comes to who becomes what all because of tribalism.

He stated that Nana Addo is under-performing because most of the appointees are Ashantis adding that they are sabotaging his effort to deliver his mandate to Ghanaians.

He urged the President to sack them as well.

"I am with the President and I am to offer Godly counsel, Your Excellency, fire them, he said.

He added: "Ashantis are too tribalistic. They are sabotaging the President because they wanted someone from Ashanti to become NPP flagbearer. They are doing things to make the President fail because of tribalism.

"Listen carefully! Are you the only people considered humans? Stop being tribalistic and embrace everyone. Now, the Ashanti’s are claiming that they wanted an Ashanti man to be flagbearer and not an Akyem person to lead the country."

Watch the video below: