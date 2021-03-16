The General Manager of EIB Network said labelling her or any Ghanaian asking for accountability with derogatory terms won't deter them.

In a tweet, she said calling her an 'ashawo' is no longer an insult in a response to the attacks on her personality.

Nana Aba had earlier said: "If you engage people to trend a hashtag for you as a government, the realities on the ground will expose you. Wo W) number one on Ghana trend ntiiii??? Spend that energy on improving living standards."

The above tweet had infuriated some sympathizers of the Akufo-Addo government who cast several innuendoes on her.

This is how she responded to the trolls: