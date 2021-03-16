The rites was held amidst the wailing of family members of the victims, sympathizers and indigenes of the Apam Community.

Pacification rites for the gods in the community were held on Monday, March 15 for the deceased children.

Traditional leaders of the area revealed that following their consultation with the deities of the land are ‘fuming with rage’ and are demanding one big cow, 3 sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam and 3 cartons on schnapps.

The Queenmother of the Apam Traditional Council, Nana Essel Botchwey, the gods revealed to them during the consultation that they(gods) have been offended and must be pacified.

She explained that the victims strayed into a ‘no go area’ of the sea when they went swimming hence the calamity that befell them.

