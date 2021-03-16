The children will be buried individually by their families after a mass burial service for them by the chiefs and people of Apam.

The Apam Traditional Council, yesterday, performed traditional rites to pacify the gods in the area before the burial rites.

The Queenmother of the Apam Traditional Council, Nana Essel Botchwey, the gods revealed to them during the consultation that they(gods) have been offended and must be pacified.

She explained that the victims strayed into a ‘no go area’ of the sea when they went swimming hence the calamity that befell them.

children feared drowned in Apam River

Traditional leaders of the area revealed that following their consultation with the deities of the land are ‘fuming with rage’ and are demanding one big cow, 3 sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam and 3 cartons on schnapps.

The Apam District Police Commander Deputy Superintendent of Police, Moses Osakonor who gave an account of the incident last week said: “while the children were swimming, a heavy tide rose and they could not control themselves so they were taken away by the sea.”