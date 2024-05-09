GHS says Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine withdrawal due to commercial factors

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said that the withdrawal was not driven by medical concerns but rather by commercial considerations.

“They are withdrawing for commercial reasons in the sense that there are superior vaccines in the market.”

“And so if you are in a market and you will not be able to compete why produce something when others will go for some other brand,” he said.

Explaining the rationale behind the withdrawal, the company stated that surplus availability of updated vaccines in the wake of the pandemic prompted the decision.

Following an announcement by the manufacturers of AstraZeneca vaccines regarding a worldwide recall, the pharmaceutical giant acknowledged the presence of a rare adverse effect called Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

TTS is characterized by the formation of blood clots that can obstruct veins or arteries, leading to symptoms such as unilateral leg pain and swelling, chest discomfort, or numbness on one side of the body. Complications like strokes or heart attacks associated with thrombosis can have fatal consequences.